Nutrigenomics Market Size to 2026: Global Key Players Like GX Sciences, Inc., Xcode Life, the Gene Box, Orig3n, Geneus Health, LLC

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nutrigenomics market are Koninklijke DSM N.V.; BASF SE; Unilever; Genova Diagnostics; Nutrigenomix; Metagenics, Inc.; Cell-Logic; GX Sciences, Inc.; CURA INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE; Xcode Life; The Gene Box; Orig3n; Geneus Health, LLC; NutriProCan; Seven Oaks General Hospital,part of Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Prenetics Limited, among others.



Market Definition:



Nutrigenomics is a field of life-science which involves testing the DNA and gene samples of individuals so that they can be provided with specially required nutrients, diet and healthcare services. This involves organizing the data based on different needs of genes tested on, and providing patients with specialized nutritional needs according to their metabolism.



Market Drivers





- Focus on advancements in the market resulting in technological advancements of proteomics, metabolomics, computation biology, genomics and bioinformatics; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



- Growing levels of research & developments to prevent cases of cancer globally acts as a market driver



- Growing concerns regarding the health of individuals resulting in need for personalized nutrition intake will also boost the market growth



- Growth in the application areas of the technology uplifts the growth of this market





Market Restraints





- Requirement of large capital and resources for the implementation of this method; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth



- Requirement of skilled professionals and physicians to utilize this technology and their results will hamper the market growth



- Concerns regarding ethical nature of this technology also acts as a restricting factor in the growth of this market in the forecast period





Segmentation: Global Nutrigenomics Market



By Product





- Reagents & Kits



- Services





By Technique





- Saliva



- Buccal Swab



- Blood



- Others





By Application





- Obesity



- Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD)



- Diabetes



- Anti-Aging



- Cancer Research





By Geography





- North America





- U.S.



- Canada



- Mexico









- Europe





- Germany



- Italy



- U.K.



- France



- Spain



- Netherlands



- Belgium



- Switzerland



- Turkey



- Russia



- Rest of Europe









- Asia-Pacific





- Japan



- China



- India



- South Korea



- Australia



- Singapore



- Malaysia



- Thailand



- Indonesia



- Philippines



- Rest of Asia-Pacific









- South America





- Brazil



- Rest of South America









- Middle East and Africa





- South Africa



- Rest of Middle East and Africa











Key Developments in the Market:





- In April 2018, Prenetics Limited announced that they had acquired DNAFit for approximately USD 10 million. This acquisition is a strategic step for the company as they look to provide consumer-based genomic servicing and testing capabilities, as they will look to provide consumers with specially designed diets, nutrition and fitness plans



- In April 2017, Genomix Nutrition announced that they had acquired Advanced Genomic's nutrigenomic lab situated in San Antonio, Texas, United States. This acquisition will enable Genomix to provide in-house testing in a more efficient way. With the growing base of consumers and end-users, the need for better testing service is required which will be accomplished with this acquisition





Competitive Analysis:



Global nutrigenomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nutrigenomics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Reasons to Purchase this Report





- Current and future of global nutrigenomics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players





Customization of the Report:





- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level



- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)





