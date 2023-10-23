NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Nutrigenomics Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Nutrigenomics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cura Integrative Medicine (Australia), NutraGene (United States), XCODE Life Science Pvt. Ltd. (India), Nutrigenomix (Canada), WellGen Inc. (United States), Genomix Nutrition Inc. (United States), Royal DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Danone S.A (France), GeneSmart (United States).



Scope of the Report of Nutrigenomics

Nutrigenomics is defined as basically interaction of nutrition and genes in order to the treatment of disease. It is also known as nutritional genomics. Advantages of nutrigenomics testing allow them to make positive changes to their lifestyle, shifting the focus from disease management to disease prevention and health promotion and other benefits. Introduction and development of direct to consumer nutrigenomics kits and rising intake of specialized food and diet are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market. According to AMA, the market for Nutrigenomics is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period to 2026. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Healthcare Expenditure, and Encouraging Government Support for Research and Development, Increasing Awareness of Health and Treatments and Increased Spending On Healthcare and a Demand for Holistic Treatments.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Reagents & kits, Services), Application (Obesity, Diabetes, Anti-Aging, Chronic Diseases), Techniques (Saliva, Buccal Swab, Blood, Others)



Market Drivers:

Increased Spending On Healthcare and a Demand for Holistic Treatments

Rising Healthcare Expenditure, and Encouraging Government Support for Research and Development

Increasing Awareness of Health and Treatments



Market Trends:

Technology Advancement in Nutrigenomics



Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Economies such as China as well as India



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



