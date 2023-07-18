NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Nutrition Fortified Foods Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Nutrition Fortified Foods market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Glanbia PLC (Ireland), ADM (United States), Corbion (Netherlands), Cargill, Incorporated. (United States), Nutreco (Netherlands), Unilever (United Kingdom), Jubilant Ingrevia Limited (India), Nestle (Switzerland), PepsiCo (United States), NuShakti (India).



Scope of the Report of Nutrition Fortified Foods

Nutrition fortified foods are those that have nutrients added to them that don't naturally occur in the food. These types of foods are rich in essential micronutrients, vitamins, and minerals. It is meant to improve nutrition and add health benefits. Nutrition fortified foods prevent nutrition-related illnesses like rickets. These foods are beneficial for adults, pregnant women, and children as it is fortified with high nutrients.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Breakfast cereals, Milk, Yogurt, Fruit juice, Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Dairy, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



Opportunities:

Wide range of Nutrition Fortified Foods Leads Growth in Distribution Markets B2B and B2C



Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Nutrition Fortified Dairy-Based Drinks



Market Drivers:

Rise In Health Conscious People

Growing Demand for High-Quality Nutritious Foods



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



On March 31, 2021, NuShakti a brand designed to promote better nutrition for India – announced the launch of a range of home food fortifiers in the state, with an aim to expand its reach across the country. The products are formulated with essential vitamins and minerals to meet the nutritional needs of urban and rural consumers who are in pursuit of better nutrition and healthier lifestyles.



