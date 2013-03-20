Nutrition Gang Reveals the Secret to Successfully Treating Leaky Gut Syndrome

Springfield Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Leaky gut syndrome occurs when molecules from the food are able to move freely into the blood. When the intestinal lining of the body becomes damaged, the junctions responsible for preventing food being digested from moving into the blood fail. "A diagnosis of leaky gut sounds very scary, but with the right diet, symptoms can be reduced, if not eliminated," Charles W. James of Nutrition Gang declares.



Leaky gut syndrome symptoms include chronic diarrhea and/or constipation, chronic headaches or memory loss. Excessive fatigue, anxiety, eczema and candida infections are other clues a person may be suffering from this condition. Brain fog, toxin buildup, depression and mental illness have all been linked to leaky gut syndrome. For most, symptoms first present as bloating, gas, cramps and food sensitivities. "No matter what symptoms a person is suffering from, dietary changes offer provide relief."



Diets high in sugars, high fructose corn syrup, milk products, potatoes and cereals contribute to the development of leaky gut syndrome. Radiation treatments, parasites, NSAIDs in high doses and antibiotic use cause leaky gut syndrome in some and the same is true of chronic stress. Low levels of stomach acid increase your risk of developing leaky gut along with low zinc levels. These are just a few of the causes of this medical condition.



"When a doctor recommends dietary changes, patients often aren't sure of what should be eaten and what should be avoided. Many patients find having a specific eating plan helpful. Diets patients might want to try include The Paleo Diet or the SCD Diet. The key to successfully treating leaky gut syndrome lies in understanding which health foods actually make this condition worse, what steps need to be taken other than dietary changes and more. "Nutrition Gang explains this and much more. Supplements alone won't resolve this condition. The more a patient knows about leaky gut syndrome and how to relieve symptoms, the more relief he or she will obtain and Nutrition Gang works to provide this information," Mr. James exclaims.



About Nutrition Gang

Charles W. James created the Nutrition Gang after being diagnosed with Crohn's Disease in 2005. After researching the disease and available treatments, Mr. James discovered many find symptoms improve with dietary changes. He tried this for himself with great success. With the help of the GAPS diet (based on the SCD diet), he stopped the deterioration of his gut and, with the Superfoods diet, discovered foods to help heal existing damage. He also learned about the Paleo diet which helps many with his condition and, over time developed his personal diet based on the combination of the GAPS, SCD, Superfoods and Paleo diet which he is now sharing with others through http://nutritiongang.com