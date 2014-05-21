Nutrition Label Changes for New Jersey Vending Machine Foods

Farmingdale, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Atlantic Vending, a New Jersey vending company, wants people to be on the lookout for a new Nutrition label on their food products. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) unveiled new changes to their 20-year old nutritional label.



The Nutrition Facts label was created to help consumers make informed food choices and maintain healthy dietary practices. The most prominent change is that calories in a food will be shown in the biggest font size on the label. Sugars will be readdressed, clarifying for consumers what sugars occur naturally in a product separate from what has been added in. The Percent Daily Values will be moved to the left hand side to make it easier to compare with a quick glance.



Serving sizes are going to be modified as well. “Some snack sized bags currently found in vending machines contain more than one serving of a product,” says Atlantic Vending General Manager Joe Kupselitis. “Most people assume a bag is one serving, but that can be incorrect.”



Serving sizes on the label will be changed to better reflect how much people typically eat in one sitting. “Currently 12 oz. bottles of soda can contain between 1 and 2.5 servings. The new labeling will be adjusted to take the size of the bottle into account.”



About Atlantic Vending

Atlantic Vending is a commercial vending and lunch company. Specializing in micro markets, vending machines, catering and office coffee services, Atlantic Vending hopes to be your one time stop for all of your commercial needs. For more information contact them today at 1-888-218-8363 or visit them online at www.atlanticvendingnj.com.