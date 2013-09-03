Nutrition Science for Fitness and Wellness Professionals Certificate of Advanced Achievement Now Available from Wexford University

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- While babies only consume a few ounces of food a day, people’s needs and preferences for food continue to evolve throughout the human lifespan. With that in mind, Wexford University, a 100 percent online university with flexible scheduling and affordable tuition, now offers a continuing education course in Nutrition Science for Fitness and Wellness Professionals. The course, which results in a Certificate of Advanced Achievement, is available at http://wexford.edu/continuing-education-courses-for-health-fitness-personal-training-nutrition-and-sports-coaching-professionals/.



The introductory nutrition course focuses on a scientific investigation of the nature, the role and metabolism of nutrition in human health at all stages of life – from childhood to the elderly – with an emphasis on digestion, absorption and metabolism of food and nutrition as well as planning dietary intake.



“Since food is truly fuel for our bodies and our minds, nutrition is an incredibly important topic at every stage of life, which is why we developed this new continuing education course,” said Jack Bauerle, Chancellor of Wexford University. “Wexford University now offers a variety of continuing education courses and certificates of advanced achievement to complement our online degree programs in health, wellness, fitness and nutrition.”



The comprehensive and interactive classes involve direct communication with instructors, online learning using video, manuals and discussion, direct application rather than just theoretical learning, ongoing quarterly classes as well as the opportunity to later apply for Wexford University’s online degree programs.



“In all of our courses, no matter what the title, nutrition is one of the hottest topics, since it affects just about everything we do,” Bauerle added. “We are thrilled to add this to our continuing education roster and help more people understand food, nutrition and wellness.”



About Wexford University

Wexford University is dedicated to providing world-class education through cutting-edge technology, offering direct application degree programs in an accelerated format with 100 percent online learning to save time and money. Programs include an associate of arts degree in Fitness Training, bachelor’s degree in Health and Fitness, master’s degree in Nutrition and Exercise as well as master’s degree and doctorate degree in Applied Sport Psychology. Wexford University is the higher education division of NESTA (National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association). For more information, please visit http://wexford.edu/.