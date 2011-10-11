Nutrition Wholesalers.com is Unbeatable on Prices and Selection of Bodybuilding and Sports Nutrition Supplements

Plainview, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2011 -- As more Americans seek a healthier lifestyle and engage in sports, they are increasingly turning to Nutrition Wholesalers for bodybuilding, nutrition and weight loss supplements. Nutrition Wholesalers.com is the premier online bodybuilding supplements and sports nutrition store of Universal Nutritional Products, Inc.



Not only do today’s bodybuilders of all types depend on supplements, but so do the growing number of Americans wishing to lose weight, maintain weight levels and stay healthy for life. In today’s busy and stressful world, eating healthy often requires the use of supplements to help people maintain physical and mental equilibrium both in sports and in life.



Nutritionwholesalers.com has been serving the sports nutrition industry since 1990 with the widest variety of quality discount bodybuilding supplements in the nation. Additionally, they carry a broad selection of sports nutrition products, herbs, vitamins, anti-aging supplements, weight-loss products, protein and nutritional bars as well as many other exceptional health products. “The phenomenal growth and success of our e-commerce business enables us to maintain a level of personal superior service combined with the very best bodybuilding products and sports supplements the market has to offer at the very best prices,” said a Nutrition Wholesalers representative.



As a part of Universal Nutritional Product’s, Nutrition Wholesalers has an expert staff that can provide the individual attention to each customer’s varied needs with information support and fast, easy order processing. “Our goal is to make each transaction positive, safe and service oriented in order to earn the continued loyalty and valued personal business of each customer,” said the representative.



A hallmark of the company is their fast shipments and quick delivery on all orders. In addition, they can provide special product order delivery in just three to seven business days. Email or phone updates on the status of all special orders is standard practice for their customer service department, so in the rare event of delays, the customer is immediately informed. Their online shopping cart system automatically calculates each order total, including shipping costs, quickly and accurately. Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, Money Order and PayPal payments are accepted.



Nutritionwholesalers.com keeps customers informed on the latest bodybuilding supplements, sports nutrition products and anti-aging supplements as well as all health industry topics via their information packed newsletter. Those that sign up for the newsletter are automatically entered into a monthly drawing for free products.



To learn more about Nutrition Wholesalers, please visit http://www.nutritionwholesalers.com/