Nutrition Program Teaches How and What to Eat at Tuff Girl Fitness

San Franciso, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Tuff Girl Fitness introduces their 6-Week Better Body Nutrition Program. Designed for men and women who struggle with knowing what to eat, the fine tuning of proteins, carbs and fats will be covered along with discussions of dieting systems and lifestyle choice. Those interested in the nutrition program can attend in person at the Tuff Girl Fitness center in Livermore, CA or as an At-Home Study.



Participants in the 6 week nutrition program may be able to lose between 1-2 pounds, drop two dress sizes, losing 2-4 inches from the waist, feeling lighter, slimmer and more confident by following the program.



For those who have yo-yo'd through their dieting experiences, Tuff Girl promises to explain why restrictive diets don't work, how certain medical conditions relate to weight gain, and the three steps to effortless weight loss. Losing weight through consuming whole foods will be the focus of Tuff Girl's 6-Week Better Body Nutrition Program. Altering food habits can be tricky so Tuff Girl will provide meal plans, discussion groups to deal with food issues, living environment adjustments (spring cleaning your kitchen) and discussion on detoxing the body. Participants in the nutrition program will fill out a series of surveys before the sessions start. These will be the Nutrition & Lifestyle Questionnaire, 5 Habits Cheat Sheet and Goal Sheet.



The weekly In-Person sessions will include weigh-ins and continued discussion of challenges, plus support, motivation and accountability. Those participating remotely can do so through e-mail and phone support. The 6 Week Better Body Nutrition Program starts Monday, June 24th and is an ongoing program.



Tuff Girl Fitness has several packages to choose from for both non-members and existing members. Only 10 spots are open for their 6-Week Better Body Nutrition Program Platinum Package. Details of the programs can be found by going to:



About Tuff Girl Fitness

Located in Livermore, CA, Tuff Girl Fitness offers women only and co-ed fitness classes, along with Nutrition Programs including Kitchen Raids, Grocery Store Tours along with their 6-Week Better Body Nutrition Program.



