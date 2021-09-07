Nutritional Analysis Market Analysis by Parameter, Product Type, Objectives and Region

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2021 -- The global nutritional analysis market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The market is strongly driven by shifting consumer preferences, rising health awareness, growing millennial population, and increase in supplementary income among consumers. The convergence of major industry trends is giving rise to new opportunities for key players in the industry. Changing lifestyles and high prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the demand for nutritional analysis. The growing positive outlook towards sports nutrition would also positively impact the nutritional analysis market.



Download PDF Brochure



Vitamin Profile, by parameter, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Among the key parameters, the vitamin profile segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The confluence of factors such as the increase in demand for health-oriented food products and the rise in availability of services, specifically catering to the vitamin profile, has altogether driven the segmental growth in terms of sales. However, during the forecast period, the fat profile segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the rise in the number of health-conscious customers striving for fat-free food products.



Beverages, by product type, is estimated to hold the largest share in the nutritional analysis market during the forecast period



On the basis of product types, the beverages segment accounts for the largest share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rise in the demand for different formats of beverages globally, specifically functional and fortified beverages, flavored beverages, and other similar beverages. The beverages and snacks segments together accounted for 35% share in the global nutritional analysis market based on product types.



Product labelling, by objective, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The product labeling segment of the nutritional analysis market accounted for the largest share in 2020 due to the rise in the demand for clean-label food products. The dominance is also attributable to the recent trend among health-conscious consumers that desire transparency in food products purchased or consumed. Nutritional labeling has received considerable attention in the food industry due to the rising consumer interest in terms of health & diet issues. Food labels are a source of information and are most often the first means for directly connecting with a consumer. Accurate nutritional labeling of food products is a useful tool to market products to diverse niche customers. The millennial population has a wider dietary choice and is health, quality, and safety conscious. Hence, they demand accurate nutritional information on processed food products.



Request for Customization



North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



North America dominated the nutritional analysis market due to the strong R&D, technology innovation, and increased mergers and acquisitions in nutritional analysis in the region. The North American nutritional analysis market has been growing steadily due to cases of foodborne disease outbreaks. The nutritional analysis market here is witnessing dynamic growth due to the increasing concerns related to how food is being processed, fermented, brined, or brewed, which requires proper lab testing. Food labeling is subject to increasingly complex regulations globally. Ensuring food products are correctly labeled according to local, regional, and international laws can be a challenging task. Canada is the fastest-growing country in the North American nutritional analysis market, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



Leading companies are SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group Plc (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), AsureQuality Limited (New Zealand), TÜV Nord Group (Germany), and DTS Food Laboratories (France).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441