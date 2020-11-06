New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- A new investigative report titled Global Nutritional Analysis Market has been released by Reports and Data and added to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides market estimations and market analysis for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report has been formulated through a series of extensive primary and secondary research and validated through industry professionals and experts. The latest information in the report delivers the updated market scenario and industry trends.



The report is further furnished with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nutritional Analysis industry. The report considers COVID-19 as a key factor of growth and hindrance and provides an initial and future assessment of the impact. The COVID-19 crisis has drastically altered the market dynamics and generated financial difficulties.



Competition Analysis:



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with profiles of the companies, their product portfolios, and lucrative business strategies undertaken by them to gain a robust footing in the global industry. Some of the key players studied in the report are Eurofins Scientific, SGS S.A., Covance, DTS Food Laboratories, Bureau Veritas, and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Beverages

Snacks

Bakery & confectionery

Meat & poultry

Sauces, dressings, and condiments

Dairy & desserts

Fruits & vegetables

Edible fats & oils

Baby food

Others



Parameter (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Vitamin profile

Mineral profile

Total dietary fiber

Proteins

Fat profile

Sugar profile

Calories

Cholesterol

Moisture

Others



Objective (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



New product development

Product labeling

Regulatory compliance



Market Analysis by Key Geographical Regions:



The report is further segmented into key geographical regions along with their countries to impart a better understanding of the market. The regions are analyzed with regards to supply and demand, import/export, production and consumption pattern, market share, revenue contribution, market size, along with a stringent analysis of the key players present in the key regions.



The regional analysis covers the following key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



Which market segment or sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast timeline?

What is the forecast valuation of the 777 market?

Who are the leading players in the industry? What are the weaknesses and strengths of these players?

What are the strategic business steps and initiatives taken by the key competitors in the industry?

What region is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period?

