Nutritional Analysis Market Trends, Statistics, Forecast 2021-2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2023 -- The nutritional analysis market is experiencing significant growth and is projected to expand from USD 5.4 billion in 2021 to USD 7.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing food safety regulations and the growing demand for high-quality and health-oriented food products. In this article, we will delve into the various aspects of the nutritional analysis market, including its parameters, product types, objectives, and regional trends. We will also explore the factors driving market growth and the key players in this industry.



One of the key parameters in the nutritional analysis market is the vitamin profile. In 2020, the vitamin profile segment held the largest market share. This can be attributed to the rising demand for health-oriented food products and the availability of services catering specifically to the vitamin profile. However, during the forecast period, the fat profile segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increasing number of health-conscious customers opting for fat-free food products.



Among the different product types analyzed in the market, beverages hold the largest share. This can be attributed to the global rise in demand for various formats of beverages, including functional and fortified beverages, flavored beverages, and other similar products. When considering product types, beverages and snacks together accounted for a significant 35% share in the global nutritional analysis market.



Product labeling plays a vital role in the nutritional analysis market, accounting for the largest market share in 2020. The demand for clean-label food products has been on the rise, driven by health-conscious consumers who seek transparency in the products they consume. Nutritional labeling has gained considerable attention in the food industry due to increased consumer interest in health and diet issues. Accurate and informative food labels serve as a valuable tool for marketing products to diverse niche customers, especially the millennial population, which prioritizes health, quality, and safety.



North America dominates the nutritional analysis market, mainly due to its strong research and development capabilities, technological innovations, and increased mergers and acquisitions in the sector. The region has witnessed steady growth, fueled by concerns over foodborne diseases and the need for proper lab testing of food products. The complexity of food labeling regulations, both locally and internationally, presents challenges for businesses. Canada, in particular, stands out as the fastest-growing country in the North American nutritional analysis market, with a notable CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



Leading Companies and Their Strategies

Several key players operate in the nutritional analysis market, driving innovation and growth. These companies include SGS SA, Intertek Group Plc, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AsureQuality Limited, TÜV Nord Group, and DTS Food Laboratories. The report analyzes the marketing and development strategies employed by these companies and provides insights into their product portfolios.



