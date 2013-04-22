Nutritional Sciences Now Offers a Smooth and Youthful Skin Supplement Prize Collagen Through Amazon

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Leading natural supplements provider Nutritional Sciences is now providing the latest supplement that supports smooth and youthful skin through Amazon.com. Prize Collagen is currently available at a discount of 25% and is inclusive of free shipping. The company is also providing a 100% money back guarantee like they have done so previously with all of their successful and popular supplements.



The media spokesperson of the company quoted on how collagen is beneficial to the human body, “Collagen has become a popular product for enhancing the beauty of the skin, hair and nails. Collagen, which is a structural protein, helps reduce wrinkles, makes the skin smoother strengthens hair and nails and aids the body in building strong bones, joints and muscle tissues. Pure Collagen is a comprehensive supplement as it not only results in youthful looking skin but also keeps the body healthy. Another reason for its popularity is its effective results. The consumers of Collagen have witnessed improved health and better looking overall skin.”



Nutritional Sciences has now gained a reputation for offering supplements that show results. Their money back guarantee displays the confidence the company has in its products and their dedication in concentrating on their service first. The company’s pricing has also been commended by its consumers. Nutritional Sciences informed that they have fixed their return rate well below the average in the industry as they focus on creating a customer relationship by offering their exceptional products.



The provision of collagen supplements is not new in the industry but there are many manufacturers who fail to create the perfect formula. Nutritional Sciences informed that only leading manufacturers who have extensive experience and a team of experts can create a supplement that is both highly effective and safe. The company further added that their Prize Collagen which is now available through Amazon, http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BRM5NO8, was manufactured by health professionals who focus on creating safe supplements first and then build on the efficiency with rigorous testing. Prize Collagen is already considered as one of the best collagen supplements and has been complimented by consumers and critics alike.



