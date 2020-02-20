Nutritional Yeast Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of ~14% During the Forecast Period 2019 - 2029

2019 Analysis and Review Nutritional Yeast Market by Product - Inactive Dry Yeast, Fortified Yeast and Revivable Yeast for 2019 - 2029
Global Nutritional Yeast Market Report
The latest business intelligence study by FMI suggests that the global market size of Nutritional Yeast reached US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 (Base Year) and is anticipated to register US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029 (Forecast period). The research study focuses on the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends impacting the Nutritional Yeast Market.
All the relevant vendors running in the Nutritional Yeast Market are examined based on market share and product footprint. Key players include, Angel Yeast Company Ltd., Alltech, Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre, Cypress Ingredients, Bioforce Canada Inc. The data associated with each market player includes:
Company Profile
Main Business Information
SWOT Analysis
Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
Product-wise Segmentation Assessment:
Inactive Dry Yeast
Fortified Yeast
Revivable Yeast
Form-wise Segmentation Assessment:
Powder
Flakes
Tablet
Capsule
Application-wise Segmentation Assessment:
Food & Beverage
Bakery & Confectionery
Beverages
Soups, Sauces & Seasonings
Functional Foods
Dietary Supplements
Personal Care
Animal Feed
Other Applications
Regional Analysis
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
North & Eastern Europe
APEC
China
Middle East & Africa
The Nutritional Yeast Market research also takes into account the important countries that hold significant share in the respective regions, such as Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Switzerland, BENELUX, among others.
