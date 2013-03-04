NutritionGang.com Is Giving Away Bonus Chapter from a Book About Immune System-Boosting Super Foods

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- NutritionGang.com, a website that is devoted to educating people about the connection between food and health, is currently giving away a bonus chapter from a book that discusses which Superfoods can help to improve a person’s immune system. The free chapter, which is titled “Superfoods Power Bonus Chapter - Immunity: 7 Top Superfoods to Boost Your Immune System,” is available to anybody who enters in their email address on the user-friendly website.



The website was founded by Charles W. James, who is also the author of the series of books called Superfoods Power. Throughout the collection of seven volumes, James explains in easy-to-understand terms why healthy eating is so important to overall health, as well as which “Superfoods” can help combat specific serious health problems.



For example, “Superfoods Power Volume 2: Diabetes – 7 Top Diabetes-Fighting & Blood-Sugar Kicking Superfoods,” lists which foods are especially healthful for people who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The entire series is available for purchase through his website and Amazon.



NutritionGang.com also features a wealth of articles that offer in-depth information about a wide variety of topics, including healthy cooking, the Specific Carbohydrate Diet, and common myths about certain health problems.



For example, a recent post looks at the connection between antacids and an actual increase in the severity of heartburn. As the article notes, 99% of the time, people who suffer from heartburn or acid reflux actually have too little stomach acid and not too much. As a result, taking antacids can actually make their problem worse. This condition of low stomach acidity is called Hypochlorhydria.



“Mainstream medical practitioners are often unaware of the prevalence of this issue and are ill-equipped to recognize the signs and symptoms of this common digestive disorder, making it vital for consumers to educate themselves about the signs and symptoms of low stomach acidity, as well as the various home-based tests and natural treatment options that are available for people with Hypochlorhydria,” James wrote in the article on http://nutritiongang.com.



James contends that since antacids generate an enormous amount of money for the pharmaceutical companies, consumers are being misinformed about the prevalence of low stomach acid. Ironically, he said, there are no over-the-counter products currently offered by any of the major drug companies which are specifically designed to combat Hypochlorhydria.



Anybody who would like to learn more about NutritonGang.com is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can read more about Hypochlorhydria and other health issues, as well as the series of books about Superfoods.



