Nutrizap Offers the All Natural Weight Loss Supplement Garcinia Cambogia Extract for Half Price

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Nutrizap, the company that is recognized nationally for its commitment to providing the highest-quality natural health supplements, recently announced that they are offering a revolutionary new weight loss product known as Garcinia Cambogia Extract. Made from all natural ingredients, including 60 percent hydroxycitric acid (HCA), Garcinia Cambogia Extract is the only weight loss supplement currently on the market that allows people to lose weight without having to significantly alter their diet or exercise routine.



It works by stimulating the body’s natural mechanisms to not only suppress appetite but also to prevent fat buildup and induce the release of serotonin in the brain, which can have positive, long-lasting benefits on peoples’ moods. The supplement includes high levels of calcium to help burn fat faster, as well as potassium to aid in the absorption of HCA. Garcinia Cambogia Extract has been clinically tested and approved by the FDA, and most users report experiencing minimal or no side effects.



Anyone interested in learning more about the benefits of Garcinia Cambogia Extract is encouraged to take advantage of Nutrizap’s limited time offer of 50 percent off the regular purchase price. This exclusive promotion is available now through October 20th or while supplies last, so it is important for buyers to act right away. To receive their own discounted bottle of Garcinia Cambogia Extract, customers simply need to enter the promotion code TZKI9ZAU on the checkout form. Each bottle comes with 60 800mg vegetarian capsules, which is approximately a 30 day supply.



All products by Nutrizap must meet a high level of quality standards, which is why they are manufactured in FDA registered, cGMP certified facilities that follow rigorous production standards. Independent lab tests help to ensure potency and purity, and none of Nutrizap’s products contain fillers, binders or artificial ingredients.



About Nutrizap

Nutrizap LLP manufactures and markets natural health supplements. All products are the result of extensive research and clinical tests to ensure they have proven results. Nutrizap wants to offer products that are of highest quality and yet at affordable prices. Products are manufactured in FDA approved and cGMP certified facilities in the USA to ensure they are safe for consumption. Nutrizap believes strongly that their products will help customers to achieve the health benefits they wish to attain. But if for any reason the product doesn't work, Nutrizap will be happy to offer a refund with no questions asked. For more information, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Potency-Garcinia-Cambogia-Extract-Nutrizap/dp/B00E3GCN2A.