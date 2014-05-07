NutroLabs Researchers Reveal the Scientific Truth About Pure Garcinia Cambogia Supplements

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- In recent years, Garcinia Cambogia supplements have taken the media by storm, thanks to ongoing positive reviews from satisfied customers all over the globe. As a matter of fact, no other dietary supplement has received such an extensive media coverage as Garcinia Cambogia extract has, making researchers compelled in revealing the science-based truth about this increasingly popular weight loss supplement.



A famous weight loss specialist and NutroLabs researcher, understands how difficult it is for consumers to choose the best Garcinia Cambogia extract supplement, based exclusively on the highest quality and 100% pure ingredients, given the over-saturated market for Garcinia Cambogia supplements.



Recommended Garcinia Cambogia Supplement 2014



What Exactly Is Garcinia Cambogia

Garcinia Cambogia is a pumpkin-shaped fruit originating in Asia, that has been used for centuries in the treatment of various conditions. According to the majority of clinical Garcinia Cambogia extract reviews, the primary mechanisms of this fruit extract consist in appetite suppression, blockage of new fat cells and an increase in fat oxidation.



One of the most representative clinical Garcinia Cambogia supplement study achieved the following results:

- It reduced BMI and body weight by 5.4%

- Elevated leptin levels ( leptin is a hormone associated with appetite control)

- Increased serotonin levels (serotonin is a key neurotransmitter that is proven to control optimally emotional eating).

(Based on a 8-week clinical study conducted at Georgetown University).



One of the most famous NutroLabs scientists and weight loss experts reports that, surprisingly, these amazing results can be achieved by women and men alike, in as little as 2 months. He also suggests that the level of performance achieved by pure Garcinia Cambogia extract is unique and thus unrivalled on the market of dietary supplements for weight loss. When looking to achieve optimum weight loss results using Garcinia Cambogia pure and all-natural ingredients are absolutely vital.



America's most favorite medical doctor and presenter, has also reviewed, from a medical point of view, the safety, effectiveness and potency of 100% pure and natural Garcinia Cambogia extract. In his famous TV show, he has emphasized the importance of proper and correct Garcinia Cambogia dosage in order to achieve the desired weight loss results quickly and healthily.He recommends a dose of 500-1000 mg taken 3 times a day (preferably 30-90 minutes before each meal) for anybody who is looking to lose safely 2-4 lb. per month. The weight loss results can be even more intense when consumers slightly decrease their daily caloric intake and adopt a modest exercise routine.



How to Find A Trusted Garcinia Cambogia Supplement



The science-based evidence corroborated with Garcinia Cambogia reviews pinpoint the following attributes of the most effective pure Garcinia Cambogia fruit extract:



1. 100% Natural and Pure Ingredients - For maximum effectiveness, consumers should carefully read the label of the supplement in order to make sure it is free from additives, preservatives, fillers and other harmful artificial substances. Research has linked binders, caffeine and other additives to create Garcinia Cambogia side effects. The best way to avoid adverse effects is to purchase a supplement based exclusively on 100% pure ingredients. Pure Garcinia Cambogia supplements enriched with chromium, potassium and calcium are fully recommended, because these minerals improve the bioavailability of the extract and thus increase its rate of absorption.



2. 60% HCA for the Highest Potency - Maximum potency is achieved only with the optimum concentration of HCA (60%). A 50% concentration of HCA also works, but in this case one needs to increase the daily dosage so that it compensates for the loss in potency.



Below are a NutroLabs researcher's guidelines to help consumers select the safest and most effective Garcinia Cambogia extract supplements.



1. Made in the USA - It is crucial to select a Garcinia Cambogia supplement that is manufactured in a FDA-approved and cGMP certified lab based in the US.

2. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee - Look for a 100% natural and pure supplement that guarantees 100% customer satisfaction, and offers a money back guarantee.



Safe Garcinia Cambogia Pure Extract Supplement



The above mentioned scientific evidence supports the already existing and quite vast anecdotal evidence surrounding Garcinia Cambogia for weight loss and it is profoundly reassuring to any potential consumer. As a conclusion, as long as the right 100% pure Garcinia Cambogia supplement (with minimum 50% HCA) is carefully and wisely selected, any consumer can benefit from this investment in a relatively short period of time.



About BetterShape

BetterShape offers high quality diet supplements that help improve people’s health and effectively fight obesity. The company is focused only on all natural products without any chemicals, providing all clients with the opportunity to enjoy great health and quality of life.



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