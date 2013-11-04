Nuts and Seeds Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Nuts and seeds are rich in nutritional value and contain essential nutrients like protein, folate, essential minerals, and fiber. Nuts are defined as dried hard shelled fruits with edible kernel, while seeds are embryonic plants enclosed in seed-coat. Edible seeds are derived from cereals, legumes, and nuts. Seeds and nuts cater to a variety of applications. Nuts are eaten raw, used for cooking, pressed for oil that is used in cooking or cosmetics, or roasted as snack food. Seeds provide many cooking oils, spices and condiments, and some important food additives. The nuts and seeds market is a high growth market, since the demand for canned nuts and sees have soared in the recent times. The main market of this industry lies in the BRICS nations, followed by the Middle East and Europe. The growth trajectory of this industry is expected to sustain in the future.



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One of the largest demand generators for this industry is the snack food business, which accounts for more than a quarter of its production. Nuts and seeds find another major use in the oil industry, where oil is extracted from it for cooking purposes, as well as for some cosmetic ingredients. The industry is boosted by the demand from BRICS nations, especially Brazil, India, and Russia. Moderate to high demand persists in countries like Mexico, Malaysia, Croatia, and in Middle Eastern countries. Seeds and pulses are included in the staple food of the Indian subcontinent which harbors almost one sixth of the world population. Russia is expected to be a major contributor to the nuts and seeds market in the foreseeable future.



One of the major drawbacks in this business is the rising prices of nuts and seeds due to government quotas and restrictions against import in certain countries which drives consumers away towards cheaper alternatives. Nuts used for snacks also face stiff competition from substitutes like potato chips, pretzels, microwave popcorns, and tortilla chips. Innovations in products, and competitive pricing and marketing strategies need to be adopted to sustain in the highly competitive market. Another area of concern is the U.S. market, which has gradually reached its maturity, and the demand has leveled out.



There are several SME manufacturing units in this industry, mostly located in Brazil, India, China, and in some African countries. Different variety of nuts and seeds require different climates to grow and thrive, and are native to the respective countries.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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