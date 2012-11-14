Nuts in India - New Market Report Now Available

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Nut consumption continued to increase in 2011. This can be attributed to increased awareness regarding the health benefits of the omega-3 fatty acids present in nuts, which can help lower harmful cholesterol levels in the human body. A shift in perception from nuts being seen as fatty and salty snacks to healthy ingredients was observed in 2011. This shift is also attributable to more doctors advising the consumption of all kinds of nuts.
Euromonitor International's Nuts in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Almonds, Other Nuts, Peanuts (Groundnuts), Pistachio, Walnuts.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
