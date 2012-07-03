Nuts in Mexico - New Market Report Now Available

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Nuts in Mexico"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Peanuts recovered positive growth rates during the last three years of the review period, after a negative performance in 2008. The crop is used in a comprehensive manner, for direct human consumption, as fodder for livestock, or for the manufacture of industrial products. In the first case it is consumed as roasted nuts and confectionery, for the preparation of breads, cakes, cookies, salads, etc. In the latter case it is intended for the manufacture of oil, flour, peanut butter, ink,...
Euromonitor International's Nuts in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Almonds, Other Nuts, Peanuts (Groundnuts), Pistachio, Walnuts.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
