Nutty or Nice? The Public's Verdict when the Stars Name Their Babies

Selma, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- There’s just so much pressure for celebrity parents in naming their babies. Will the public like it? Will it be tagged as “the best” or “the worst” baby names of all times?



Baby names “Bear” (Kate Winslet’s and Ned Rocknroll’s baby) or “North” (Kanye West’s and Kim Kardashian’s baby) are just some of the least favorite celebrity baby names which made headlines just recently. This is an epic example of how celebrity parents lose support from public once they choose bizaare names for their babies.



In the US, how celebrity parents name their babies is a big thing. Classic baby names like “Elijah Joseph Daniel” (Elton John’s and David Furnish’s baby)and “Luna Encinas”, or peculiar names like “Autumn James” (Jennifer Love Hewitt’s & Brian Hallisay’s baby)and “Willow Sage” (Pink’s and Carey Hart’s baby) are truly a win in the hearts of the public.



So where do these “winner” celebrity parents drew inspiration in naming their kids?



Padma Lakshmi and Adam Dell Couple: Baby “Krishna Thea”. Obviously, this baby was named after the goddess “Krishna” in Hinduism and as a reference to Padma’s Indian heritage.



Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Couple: Child “Harlow Winter Kate”. Such a classic name inspired by Jean Harlow, a 1920s actress and model Shalom Harlow. “Harlow” is very “hollywood”, “Winter” is distinct, and “Kate” is so cute.



Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom: Baby “Flynn Christopher”. It’s weird that their baby’s name was named after Miranda’s high school sweetheart “Christopher” who died in a car accident during their teens, which Orlando approves of wholeheartedly. “Flynn” was derived from the classic movie start “Errol Flynn”.



Sandra Bullock: Baby “Louis Bardo”. Born in New Orleans, Sandra’s baby named her baby after “Louis Armstrong”. “Bardo” is an obscure German saint which means “water”.



Christina Applegate and Martyn LeNoble: Baby “Sadie Grace”. Sweet and unique. Undoubtedly, the cancer-survivor mom Christina was healed felt she was healed with the birth of “Sadie Grace” the sweetheart.



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: Babies “Knox Leon” and “ Vivienne Marcheline”. Whenever this couple name their babies, it is a guaranteed front-page news. Knox and Vivienne have such iconic names with “Vivienne” in memory of the twin’s birthplace (it is theFrench form of Vivian) and “Knox Leon” as the combination of Brad’s grandfather and Angelina’s great-great-grandfather.



Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo: Baby “Aviana Olea”. Amy was born in Aviano, Italy and the couple’s inspiration in naming their baby. Not too trying hard, but certainly exotic.



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