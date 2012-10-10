NuVasive, Inc. Market Share Analysis New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- NuVasive, Inc. Market Share Analysis provides in-depth information on NuVasive, Inc.’s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides NuVasive, Inc. market share information in two key market categories – Orthobiologics and Spinal Surgery. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company’s business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.



Scope



- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets NuVasive, Inc. operates in – Orthopedic Devices.

- NuVasive, Inc.’s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in – Australia, India, United States , Canada, United Kingdom , Germany , Brazil ,and Others.

- NuVasive, Inc.’s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in – Orthobiologics and Spinal Surgery.

- All the key data-points are for 2009 and cover all the key regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America , and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company’s business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.

- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company’s value proposition and the business climate it operates in.

- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.



Reasons to buy



- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, NuVasive, Inc. operates in.

- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company’s shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.

- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.

- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.

- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to NuVasive, Inc.’s market positions.



Companies Mentioned



The following companies are the major competitors of NuVasive, Inc.: Medtronic, Inc. DePuy, Inc. Synthes, Inc. Stryker Corporation Orthofix International N.V. Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Globus Medical, Inc. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. B. Braun Medical Inc. Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc. Biomet, Inc. K2M, Inc. Medtronic, Inc. Synthes, Inc. Seikagaku Corporation Baxter International Inc. DJO Finance LLC Orthofix International N.V. Wright Medical Group, Inc. Globus Medical, Inc. Orthovita, Inc.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/89685/nuvasive-inc-market-share-analysis.html