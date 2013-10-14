NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on October 28, 2013 Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on October 28, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) over alleged securities laws violations by NuVasive, Inc.



Investors with a substantial investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares between October 22, 2008 and July 30, 2013., should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on October 28, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) between October 22, 2008 and July 30, 2013, that NuVasive, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the federal securities laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that Defendants made allegedly false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that NuVasive, Inc. improperly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid in violation of federal and state laws and regulations, that NuVasive, Inc’s internal compliance program was unable to detect and report False Claims Act and other violations, and that as a result of the foregoing, NuVasive, Inc’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On July 30, 2013, NuVasive, Inc. reported its second quarter 2013 financial results. Among other thins, NuVasive, Inc. said that during the three months ended June 30, 2013, the Company received a federal administrative subpoena from the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“OIG”) in connection with an investigation into possible false or otherwise improper claims submitted to Medicare and Medicaid. NuVasive, Inc. said that the subpoena seeks discovery of documents for the period January 2007 through April 2013.



Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) declined from over $27 per share in late July 2013 to as low as $22.52 per share on August 1, 2013.



On Oct. 11, 2013, NASDAQ:NUVA shares closed at $26.27 per share.



Those who purchased shares of NuVasive, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com