NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares over potential securities laws violations by NuVasive, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) concerning whether a series of statements by NuVasive, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) reported that its annual Revenue increased from $250.08 million in 2008 to $540.51 million in 2011.



However, its Net Income fell from $78.28 million in 2010 to a Net Loss of $69.85 million in 2011.



For the first two quarters in 2012 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) reported and increase in its REvneue and Net Income. For the first quarter NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) reported a quarterly Revenue of $151.69 million with a quarterly Net Income of $0.67 million, from a fourth quarter 2012 Revenue of $150.19 million with a fourth quarter 2012 Net Loss of $10.04 million. For the second quarter NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) reported that its quarterly Revenue rose from $151.69 million to $154.42 million and its quarterly Net Income increased from $0.67 million to $2.86 million.



Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) grew from $11.36 per share in January 2012 to as high as $25.76 per share in July 2012.



Then on October 3, 2012, after the market closed, NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) announced its preliminary unaudited information regarding expected revenue results for the third quarter 2012. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) said it anticipates revenue for the third quarter 2012 to be approximately $147 million, which is below its previous comments that suggested flat sequential revenue growth compared to $154.4 million in the second quarter 2012.



Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) dropped from $22.62 per share on October 3, 2012 to as low as $14.18 per share on October 5, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and currently hold those NuVasive, Inc. shares, may have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



