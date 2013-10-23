Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on Nov. 4

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on November 4, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES) over alleged securities laws violations by Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.



Investors with a substantial investment in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES) shares between March 12, 2013 and August 23, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on November 4, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES) between between March 12, 2013 and August 23, 2013, that Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that between March 12, 2013 and August 23, 2013, defendants issued materially false and misleading statements regarding Nuverra Environmental Solutions’ financial performance and future prospects and as a result of defendants’ false statements, NYSE:NES a shares traded at artificially inflated prices between March 12, 2013 and August 23, 2013.



On May 8, 2013, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc announced its first quarter 2013 financial results. For the first quarter in 2013 Among other things, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc provided its 2013 outlook and financial guidance.



On August 23, 2013, after the close of trading, a report disclosed, among other things, specifics concerning the Power Fuels acquisition and discussed how that acquisition was weighing Nuverra Environmental Solutions’ financial performance down.



Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc declined from $4.36 per share in late March 2013 to as low as $2.21 per share in late August 2013.



On October 22, 2013, NYSE:NES closed at $2.23 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com