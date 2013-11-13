Nuwave PIC Receives Critical Acclaim; Positive Reviews

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- There's no doubt that when remodelling our living spaces, the kitchen comes out as the leading room to renovate. After all, kitchen appliances undertake quite a workload over the years of their operation and it's no wonder that they begin to perform poorly over time. However, there's a growing shift towards smaller counter top appliances. There are many reasons for this, but one of them is our reduced living space. Because of the economy, many people are being forced into tinier spaces in order to make ends meet. This doesn't lend itself well to implementing the latest high tech gadgetry.



Fortunately, the Nuwave PIC is capitalizing on its own success by introducing the latest addition to its lineup, the PIC or Precision Induction Cooktop. Home product research analyst, Howard Rizzo states: “Induction cooking is one of the newest technologies to hit residential kitchens and it has been receiving rave reviews since its introduction in the early 1990s. However, it has only recently been undergoing a surge in popularity due to its budget friendliness nowadays in comparison to when it was introduced over two decades ago.” The recent surge in popularity is making the ultra-powerful induction cooking model more readily available to consumers.



What is Induction Cooking?



David Kunert, a long time user and advocate of induction cooking explains: “Induction cooktops use induction heating principles to directly heat pots and pans. Most modern stovetops use heat transfer through electric coils or gasses, which takes time and expends unnecessary energy. In induction cooking, a coil of copper wire is placed underneath the pot and alternating currents flow through the coils that end up producing a magnetic field. In turn, this induces the electric current into the pot and allows immediate heating and temperature control of the pot's contents.” Kunert goes on to say that: “This is a much faster and more energy efficient way of cooking. It is also much safer than traditional means of cooking, where it's indeed possible for cooks to burn themselves very easily.”



What Users are Saying about the Nuwave PIC?



Nuwave isn't the newest name in small appliances. Having been incredibly successful with its infrared oven, it sought to capitalize on other emerging technologies as more affordable solutions. The PIC was one of these and it has been met with critical acclaim by most that have used it.



One user, Linda Cox, left these comments on Amazon:



“We have the Nuwave Oven and we really like it, so could resist the temptation to buy it when we saw it at a local store. We use it all the time and I don't think I've turned the stove on once since we bought the PIC. The included pans are the best I've ever used! I recommend it highly.”



This isn't all of what's being said, either. Professional chef and restaurant owner, Lee Davies of Los Angeles, CA, had this to say:



“As someone who's in charge of a multi-star kitchen, my customers expect nothing but the best from me. Unfortunately, there are times when I just can't keep up with the demand! This is where the Nuwave PIC has proven itself to be a lifesaver. Induction cooking cooks everything so much faster than my traditional ranges, so piping hot and thoroughly cooked food is on my customers' tables much sooner than before. I love it!”



Mr. Rizzo advises cautions by stating “I only recommend people order it through the official website. This is because there are some sellers that set up stores and sell second hand merchandise without the customer being any the wiser. Shoppers need to fully realize the only way they can be certain they receive the real and new thing is from The Official Website. The official store is also the only place that offers the Buy 1 get 1 free offer and includes multiple bonus cooking utensils as part of the package”.



“Visit the Official Nuwave PIC Site for more details on the offer.”



A fuller analysis of the product can be found here: http://comprehensive-reviews.com/nuwave-pic-review-generation-induction-cooktop/



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