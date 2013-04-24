NV Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NVE) Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of NV Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NVE) was announced concerning whether certain NV Energy officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain NV Energy officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



NV Energy, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.94 billion in 2011 to over $2.97 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $163.43 million to $321.95 million.



Shares of NV Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NVE) grew from as low as $8.20 per share in March 2009 to as high as $21.19 per share on April 12, 2013.



On April 23, 2013, NYSE:NVE shares closed at $20.83 per share.



