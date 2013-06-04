NV Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NVE) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover Bid by MidAmerican Energy Holdings

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NV Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NVE) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., to acquire NV Energy, Inc. for per NYSE:NVE share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NV Energy shares.



Investors who purchased shares of NV Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NVE) prior to May 29, 2013, and currently hold any of those NYSE:NVE shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of NV Energy, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:NVE investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On May 29, 2013, MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and NV Energy, Inc. announced that they have reached an acquisition agreement whereby MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company will acquire NV Energy.



Under the terms of the agreement, MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company will purchase all outstanding shares of NV Energy's common stock for $23.75 per share in cash.



However, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NYSE:NVE stockholders.



More specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the NV Energy Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



NV Energy, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from over $2.94 billion in 2011 to over $2.97 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $163.43 million to $321.95 million.



Shares of NV Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NVE) grew from $13.43 in August 2011 to as high as $21.63 in April 2013.



On June 3, 2013, NYSE:NVE shares closed at $23.45 per share.



Those who are current investors in NV Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NVE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



