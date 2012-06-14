Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- ReportReserve Research's ""N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie: Energy and Utilities Company Profile & SWOT Report"" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Summary

ReportReserve Research's ""N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie: Energy and Utilities Company Profile & SWOT Report"" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about ""N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie""



ReportReserve Research's ""N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie: Energy and Utilities Company Profile & SWOT Report"" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. ReportReserve Research strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about ""N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie"" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of ""N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie""

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie (Gasunie) is a gas transport and infrastructure company. The company provides gas transport services and is also into managing and developing gas network system along with expanding the domestic pipeline network. Gasunie serves as an independent gas transport provider, and operates through a trans-border network with capacity of about 125 billion cubic meters of gas supply annually. The company owns high-pressure gas pipeline grids covering more than 15,000 km in the Netherlands and northern Germany region with about 1,300 gas receiving stations. The company has presence in more than 28 locations throughout the Netherlands and Northern Germany. Gasunie is headquartered at Groningen, The Netherlands."



for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/n-v-nederlandse-gasunie-energy-and-utilities-company-profile-and-swot-report-report-541009