NVH Testing Market Worth $3.0 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2023 -- The NVH testing market is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2028 from USD 2.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the market growth of the NVH testing market include stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution, the growing need for NVH testing in the automotive vertical, and the growing adoption of automated condition monitoring solutions for smart factories.



Hardware is expected to account for the largest share of the NVH testing market during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for NVH testing from automotive manufacturers to optimize vehicle performance and improve standards is a major factor driving the market growth for NVH testing hardware. NVH testing is a critical parameter during the design and development phase as manufacturers need to adhere to the guidelines related to emitted noise and vibration provided by government bodies such as Environmental Protection Agency, as excess noise and vibrations are harmful to the human body. The growing need for longer life and improved performance of vehicles is a major factor providing opportunities for the adoption of NVH testing, thereby driving the market growth for NVH testing hardware components.



The automotive & transportation vertical is projected to account for the largest share of the NVH testing market during the forecast period.



Globally increasing vehicle production and the growing adoption of electric vehicles are major factors driving the NVH testing market growth for the automotive & transportation vertical. Moreover, the growing trend of adopting advanced technologies in vehicles and the constant focus of automotive manufacturers to offer vehicles with higher comfort levels are expected to provide opportunities for adopting NVH testing.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing vehicle production in China and other Asia Pacific countries and the subsequent increase in demand for NVH testing contribute to the region's market growth. Moreover, China is also home to several manufacturers of consumer appliances such as washing machines, air conditioners, and hair dryers, among others. The growing demand for such products would subsequently increase the need for NVH testing. Furthermore, the growing trend of using electric vehicles is also expected to contribute to the market growth of NVH testing in Asia Pacific.



The report profiles key players such as National Instruments Corporation (US), Siemens Digital Industries Software (US), Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), Axiometrix Solutions (US), HEAD acoustics GmbH (Germany), DEWESoft d.o.o (Slovenia), Prosig Ltd (UK), Signal.X Technologies LLC (US), and m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH (Germany), and Norsonis AS (Norway).



