NW Calgary Dental Clinic Offers Its Dental Services Based on the Alberta Dental Association Fee Guide

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2022 -- "By doing this, our customers will pay the prices that the Alberta Dental College has recommended. This ensures the fairest and most reasonable pricing available," says Dr. Dima Oweis, clinic operator and lead dentist at Nolan Ridge Dental. Dr. Dima's passion for ensuring every patient has reasonable access to dental care is part of the driving force behind offering the lowest prices for her patients.



Many people do not realize that each dental clinic chooses its own pricing. It is not standardized and each clinic can charge a different rate for the same services. The Alberta Dental Association and College provides a recommended range of prices for each key service dentists offer and the individual clinic can choose to charge within these guidelines. Pricing is often based on the dentist's experience and continuing education, as well as the training and equipment the team and clinic offers. That said, many dentists who offer the highest level of care and the latest technology choose to keep their pricing in line with the minimum prices set out by the Fee Guide in order to make dental treatment more affordable for their patients.



Many insurance companies will only reimburse the covered percentage from your plan based on the minimum charge in the Fee Guide and not based on the price a customer actually pays. As an example, if your dental insurance plan covers 80% of the cost of a dental cleaning, the 80% reimbursement or coverage will be calculated on the price the Fee Guide suggests for dental cleanings and not what your dental clinic has charged you.



"This can often be a gap of a few dollars or a few hundred dollars depending on the treatment and the clinic you are dealing with," says Dr. Dima. "In order to ensure our patients know what to expect and have the least amount of gap in their dental coverage versus their co-pays, we have decided to follow the Alberta Fee Guide closely for our pricing. Dental care is critical to the health and wellbeing of our patients so we want to make it as affordable as possible for them".



Access to affordable dental care is an important issue that faces Calgarian families and Nolan Ridge Dental wants to be part of the solution. Oral care impacts every area of your health and wellbeing and getting this critical health service to our patients at the most affordable prices is our small part in helping families to get what they need.