N.W. Lober Reveals Best Jewelry Store Design Case Studies

As a nationally recognized designer of jewelry store layouts and renovations N.W. Lober has successfully completed many high profile redesigns, yet up until now the company has been relatively close-lipped about how it approached these projects. Now the company has included detailed photographically enhanced explanations of many of its most successful previous client projects.



One example of N.W. Lober’s previous work now on display on their website is Avalon Jewelers. Located in a building previously utilized as a bank, Avalon Jewelers required a significant bottom-up overhaul, explains N.W. Lober. In order to transform the low-key location into an attractive exhibition space for high-end jewelry N.W. Lober instituted sweeping changes by reviving the space utilizing wood flooring, carpet inlays, black granite countertops and contemporary, dramatic lighting.



Another example of best jewelry store design work N.W. Lober has completed and now showcases on their website is the formation of Mathew Jewelers at a new, secondary location.



Placed at a high traffic location N.W. Lober was faced with a pair of challenges. N.W. Lober had to maximize the foot traffic provided by the new store’s location while minimizing its potentially negative impact on Mathew Jewelers’ original flagship store. Following implementation of N.W. Lober’s designs Mathew Jewelers reports high traffic and high conversion at their new location without experiencing any negative impact on their original location and while allowing for continued growth for both stores.



N.W. Lober’s examples also demonstrate aptitude towards improving stores located in non-traditional locations. Koser Jewelry reported N.W. Lober designed and constructed “a retail adventure that has never been seen in Central Pennsylvania,” complete with museum cases, a round center selling area, as well as nontraditional touches including waterfalls and “a TV center complete with baking cookies and a children’s area.”



N.W. Lober specializes in best jewelry store design for a wide range of clients. Design services offered by N.W. Lober are fully comprehensive and include design implementation.



N.W. Lober may be reached through their website http://www.nwlober.com/