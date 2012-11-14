NY Business Telecom Equipment Supplier TelcoDepot.com Introduces Discount VoIP Offer for Construction Companies

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Construction businesses now have the opportunity of saving significantly on bulk purchases of phone systems, VoIP service/hosted VoIP plans, and more, all thanks to the new special VoIP offer from TelcoDepot.com. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phones, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, VoIP phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading phone systems and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



The construction industry is one of the most important in the world. It is also one of the most capital and technology intensive industries anywhere in the world. Few industries rely more on technology on a day-to-day basis. From machinery used for excavation, grading, lifting and mixing processes to communications installations (radio, fax, cellular and data) at every phase and level of production, so much technology goes into the work that construction companies do.



The fact that communication is essential in the construction industry is a pointer that construction companies need to invest in reliable telecoms solutions and phone system technology. Naturally, newer VoIP-based solutions are the way to go in order to boost productivity and save costs but businesses need to be assured that their chosen solution is risk-free and as hassle-free as possible in terms of installation, use and maintenance.



The solutions offered by TelcoDepot.com satisfy all these requirements, allowing businesses to simply enjoy their installations.



"TelcoDepot.com provides its clients with solutions that are optimized for their business specifically - we design, implement and deploy solutions which consider factors that are unique to each business, ensuring they get the best offer possible which saves cost, removes redundancy, and makes their work more efficient and productive," says Yaron Ram, a TelcoDepot.com principal.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com special offering for construction companies, including details on availability, pricing, discounts, systems and more, please call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



