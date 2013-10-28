NY Drivers Can Take Online Defensive Driving Course to Receive Discount on Auto Insurance

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- National Point and Insurance Reduction Course, Inc. (“NPIRC”) offers a convenient way for New Yorkers to save money on their auto insurance. One of the first course sponsors to be approved by the NY State Department of Motor Vehicles to offer the online Point and Insurance Reduction Program (PIRP), NPIRC’s online defensive driving course, An Online Defensive Driving Course by Improv, officially launched in May 2009. Prior to approval of the online program, NPIRC offered the course in the live classroom format and continues to offer live courses in a multitude of New York cities.



The New York Insurance Department mandates that all New York insurance companies provide policy holders with an auto insurance discount upon submission of a certificate of completion from a NYS DMV approved course that was taken in either the classroom or internet format. In both versions of NPIRC’s defensive driving courses, neither requires the student take a final examination.



With the approval of the internet Point and Insurance Reduction Program, more New York drivers are able to take advantage of the benefits because of the convenience and flexibility of being able to take the course completely online and around their busy schedule. The 6-hour defensive driving course can be completed all in one session or over a period of 30 days.



Considering the high insurance rates in the state of New York, the 10% insurance rate reduction can result in significant savings, as it is effective for three years and can be applied toward every primary driver on the insurance policy.



About National Point and Insurance Reduction Course, Inc.

Established in 1997, National Point and Insurance Reduction Course, Inc. is a leading provider of defensive driving courses. To find out more about the company or the products offered, please visit www.myimprov.com.



Contact Information



National Point and Insurance Reduction Course, Inc.

304 Park Ave. So. - 11th Floor

New York, NY 10010

Gary Alexander, Pres./CEO

Phone: (800) 660-8908

Web: www.myimprov.com