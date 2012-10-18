NY Online Business Printing Firm 4OVER4.COM Launches New Improved Poster Printing Offer

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Top web printing services provider 4OVER4.COM has launched a new improved poster printing service for customers. Posters prove to be an ideal marketing and promotional products for successful campaigns. 4OVER4.COM is a leader among online printing companies and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including catalog printing, cheap banners, custom labels, and other custom printing applications.



Top online business printing company 4OVER4.COM has launched a new improved poster printing offer featuring premium high quality papers including 6mil synthetic plastic, 15pt synthetic plastic, 70# uncoated text, 100# gloss text, 14pt uncoated cover (30% PCW) and 14pt gloss cover. 4OVER4.COM now offers poster printing in standard sizes including 14" x 22", 13" x 19", 18" x 24", 11" x 17" and 22" x 28". 4OVER4.COM customers can now also enjoy between 50 and 100,000 prints per order.



“Posters make up an essential and central part of any successful marketing campaign; they are affordable to print in bulk and are ideal for deployment both in open high traffic areas and street corners," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about posters printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/posters, email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.