NY Online Printing Business 4OVER4.COM Launches Discount on Vinyl Banner Printing Services for Superstorm Sandy

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Online printing company 4OVER4.COM has introduced a new special discount on its vinyl banners printing to help businesses recover easily after Superstorm Sandy. The discounts will facilitate much-needed promotional printing activity at costs that are manageable for businesses during the recovery period.



4OVER4.COM vinyl banners printing service will now be available to businesses at a discount, at a time when many businesses are still reeling from the effects of superstorm Sandy and making their first efforts to recover. Affordable high quality vinyl banners from 4OVER4.COM are great for promotional and marketing purposes and will not break your pocket – the perfect solution for businesses rebuilding after Sandy.



Interested businesses and individuals are advised to contact 4OVER4.COM customer service for details and for any inquiries.



Indoor vinyl banners are a top-of-the-line promotional and marketing tool. When strategically designed and located, they can generate amazing marketing results and ROI. Online printing company 4OVER4.COM has launched a comprehensive indoor vinyl banners printing service featuring 13oz scrim vinyl in sizes anywhere from 8" x 8" to 59.5" x 100". Custom "any size" prints are also available from 4OVER4.COM with between 1 and 100 prints available per order. The full list of standard 4OVER4.COM vinyl sizes includes 24" x 72", 24" x 60", 24" x 84", 36" x 72", 48" x 96" and 24" x 36".



"At 4OVER4.COM, we realize that many local and nationwide businesses were affected by Superstorm Sandy in one way or another, and that many regrettably are now suffering the loss of vital business activities. We are offering our discount vinyl banners printing services as a way for affected businesses to get back on their feet as promotional and marketing efforts would no doubt be in full gear at this time," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about indoor vinyl banners printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/Indoor-Banners, email support (at) 4over4 (dot) com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.