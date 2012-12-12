NY Users Get EzCheckPersonal for Free when Shopping for Others This Holiday Season

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Printing holiday style checks is easy and affordable for family users now. The new ezCheckPersonal check writer from Halfpricesoft.com allows user to design and print unlimited professional-looking checks in house. And the new edition offers a level of customization and allow user to add their favorite logo to their checks.



With the new ezCheckPersonal, customers can easily design and print any style bank checks they want. They can change the font, add a logo, add a new label and even put the picture of their pets there. For this holiday season, consumers do not need to order the expensive checks with the snowman or Christmas tree. They can print such customized checks easily and legally from their home laser printer.



And the best of all, New York users can even get the check writer and check stock for free through the new offers on halfpricesoft.com site.



"It's a win-win-win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “In a down economy, ezCheckPersonal can save user time and money. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



Halfpricesoft.com, the leading check software provider of small business and families, released the new version of ezCheckPersonal check writing software, which allows user to design and print checks easily at home. With the new improved WYSIWYG check writing software, customers can easily design and print any style bank checks they want in just a few clicks. Users can change the font, add a logo, add a new label and even put the picture of their pet there. Now the bank checks can be as entertaining or subtle as they wish.



The main features include:



1. Support Unlimited Bank Accounts

2. Print the checks on blank computer check

3. Print image signature on checks

4. Edit check layout and create customized personal checks;

5. Easy to use reports

6. Easy export data

7. Print Blank Personal Check

8. Support multiple personal blank check formats (3 or 4 checks per page)



"Simple, easy and fast. That's what computer software should be," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "You shouldn't need a programming degree or accounting background to use personal finance or check writing software. That's why we made ezCheckPersonal so simple and easy to use”.



About halfpricesoft.comTekplus LLC

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com is the developer and distributor of ezCheckPersonal and can be found online at www.halfpricesoft.com. Halfpricesoft.com also has a complete lineup of affordable and easy-to-use tax and financial software titles for small businesses, including w2 software, 1099 software, payroll software, check writing software and TimeSheet software.