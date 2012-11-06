NY Web Printing Leader 4OVER4.COM Launches Special Discount on Rip Cards Printing for Superstorm Sandy

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- 4OVER4.COM has introduced a new special discount on its rip cards printing service to help businesses get back on their feet after Superstorm Sandy. The discounts will facilitate much-needed promotional printing activity at costs that are manageable for businesses during the recovery period. 4OVER4.COM is a leader in online printing services and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including flyer printing, label printing, large format printing, personalized labels and other custom printing applications.



4OVER4.COM now provides printing discounts for businesses on rip cards printing. The special discounts are designed to help businesses save costs as they go about their activities during this recovery period after Superstorm Sandy. Rip cards are a great budget marketing tool that are known for their simplicity and effectiveness in promotion and marketing especially for travelers and vacationers.



Interested businesses and individuals are advised to contact 4OVER4.COM customer service for details and for any inquiries.



4OVER4.COM offers rip cards printing in sizes of 3.5" x 8.5" with between 50 and 100,000 available prints per order. Premium rip card papers such as 14pt white linen, 16pt gloss cover, 14pt uncoated cover (30% PCW), 13pt uncoated cover (100% PCW), 15pt synthetic plastic and 14pt gloss cover are now available from 4OVER4.COM.



"At 4OVER4.COM, we realize that many local and nationwide businesses were affected by Superstorm Sandy in one way or another, and that many regrettably are now suffering the loss of vital business activities. We are offering our discount rip cards printing services as a way for affected businesses to get back on their feet as marketing efforts would no doubt be in full gear at this time," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about rip cards printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/ripcards, email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.