NYC Anti-Smoking Campaign Seeks to Keep Tobacco off Shelves: EverSmoke Disagrees

Miami Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- A new New York City campaign aims to have cigarettes kept out of sight in stores. The potential new law is igniting complaints from retailers and smokers who said they've had it with the city's crackdowns. EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes encourages smokers to make the switch to an e-Cig and away from traditional cigarettes. However the popular e-Cig company would be affected by this law too.



Anti-smoking advocates and health experts find the proposal to be a brave effort to take on being that smoking is a leading preventable cause of death in a city that already imposes the highest cigarette taxes in the country. Smoking is already banned in restaurants, bars, parks and beaches in New York City.



"I don't disagree that smoking itself is risky, but it's a legal product," said Audrey Silk, who's affiliated with a smokers-rights group that has sued the city over previous regulations. "Tobacco's been normal for centuries. ... It's what he's doing that's not normal."



Making cigarettes less noticeable will more than likely aggravate current smokers more than keep new smokers from purchasing the product. Yet it also could cut down the impulse for smokers who are trying to quit. EverSmoke can also help smokers who are trying to quit traditional cigarettes by providing a way to get the same nicotine solution without all the tobacco toxins, since the flavor of the e-Cig brand is just pure water vapor.



“We believe traditional cigarette smoking needs to be cut down, but removing tobacco products from stores isn’t the solution. Maybe e-Cigs should be placed higher on the shelves so smokers can opt for that. It’s a bold move, but just a suggestion,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



