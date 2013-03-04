NYC-Based Multi Construction Company Launches New Blog, Offers Remodeling Tips

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- New York City living is a unique existence and the need to remodel interior living spaces or upgrade building facades and exteriors is commonplace. As such, a general contractor’s expert advice can go a long way. Longtime Brooklyn-based general contractor Multi Construction Company announced today the addition of a new, upgraded blog to its company website that offers customers remodeling tips and do-it-yourself (DIY) renovation advice. The new blog is now live http://www.multiconstructionco.com/blog.



Commenting on the blog addition, Multi Construction Company CEO Shafayet Hossain said, “We wanted to have a more consistent interaction with our customer base. The new blog gives us a means to answer popular DIY questions and offer helpful tips and advice to those looking to do remodeling or renovation projects.” The blog also has interactive customer features for commenting and sharing content through social media.



Customer Brittany Marcinkowitz writes about her recent experience, “[Multi Construction Company] delivered my kitchen remodel on time and within my budget. It's a joy to finally have an open space that I can cook in as well as enjoy meals with friends. [Their] attention to detail [as well as] flexibility [and] responsiveness really made this renovation go by easily.”



Family owned and operated, Multi Construction Company is a Brooklyn general contractor that has served the metropolitan New York and New Jersey areas for more than 20 years. The company specializes in a range of remodeling and renovation projects, including Brownstone restoration, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, design, masonry, carpentry, and a variety of restoration applications and professional trades.



