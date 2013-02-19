NYC Based Window Treatment Design Firm, Vogue Window Fashion Announces the Design Studio Custom Roman Shade Collection

Bedminster, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Modern window shades leader Vogue Window Fashion is launching the newest addition to the Roman Shade home decor collection: Hunter Douglas Design Studio. The Design Studio Roman Shade collection introduces chic cultural style to the modern home, and is set on becoming NYC's hottest trend in window coverings.



Influenced by the bold designs of the firm's Roman Shade creations, the Design Studio collection embodies runway chic while mixing traditional and modern style. The window coverings collection was created featuring over 300 timeless fabric and color combinations, coordinating decorative tapes and trims, an edited selection of shade and valance styles, and superior craftsmanship.



The custom-made Roman Shade collection is available in a fabulous patterns, with striking colorways including energetic blues, green accents with hints of sparkle, brave red blooms, pink accents embraced by a modish glimmer, chic black, gold shimmers and more.



Roman shades in general are a great way combine the look of a fine drapery with the ease and convenience of a shade.. "Especially in New York City, where most people live in apartments and have heating units set under the windows, putting up drapes is very hard. As you would have to make them shorter than floor length, a look that I really wouldn't recommend. So many of our clients love the idea of a Roman shade where they could have the luxury look, still explore with fabrics but still fit the reality of their apartments", says Haily Lawrence a lead designer at Vogue Window Fashion.



"Design Studio is one of our most exciting fabric collections to date. As with every Vogue Window Fashion window coverings piece - culture, color, sustainability and a lively pattern all come into play with Design Studio. Fabric based window shades are the perfect way to just a hint of sparkle to a room and is perfect for infusing a space with new life and energy all year long."



The Design Studio collection is an extension of the firm's award winning Roman Shade collections that have become synonymous with modern chic and luxury style. The fabrics could be used in upholstering plush accent pillows, reupholstering chairs plus added pieces like tabletop placements and table-runners or just creating a matching drapery to go with the Roman Shades.



The Design Studio window shades collection conveys the stylish and chic design to which Vogue Window Fashion customers are accustomed. As NYC & NJ's leader in custom window coverings, Vogue Window Fashion is recognized as a leading creative source of influence for modern design professionals. Through a combination of innovative techniques, cutting-edge design, and superior craftsmanship Vogue Window Fashion aspires to help clients think differently about their window treatment projects.



Vogue Window Fashion:



405 Lexington Ave.

#26FL

New York, NY 10174

212-729-6271

info@voguewindowfashion.com

VogueWindowFashion.com



Vogue Window Fashion:



NJ Office:

90 Washington Valley Road

Bedminster, NJ 07921

908-719-8928

info@voguewindowfashion.com

VogueWindowFashion.com