NYC Best Bars Announce New Drink Specials During Every Happy Hour in the Upper West Side

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- NYC Best Bars, helping people living in New York City find the best bars for food, drinks and live entertainment, announces new drink specials during every happy hour in Upper West Side New York. Ideal for young professionals who want to meet each other after a hard week of work, or college students looking to party after a long day of studying, a happy hour is the perfect way to kick-off the weekend. There are many great bars in New York City associated with NYC Best Bars that will serve the cheap drink specials. With all of the choices to choose from NYC Best Bars, guests can celebrate happy hour in a different bar, every night of the week.



Hair of the Dog is a popular New York City sports bar that is surrounded by 17 HDTVs that catch all of the day’s big games. Guests are able to view all of the major sport channels such as the NFL Network, NBA League Pass, MLB Extra Innings and NHL Center Ice. While enjoying the biggest sporting events, guests of Hair of the Dog will enjoy daily drink specials every night of the week. The bar serves $1 drafts, which are sure to keep customers coming forever. The kitchen is open daily from 11:30 am to 4 am and serves delicious food items such as bacon and egg sliders, sandwiches, wraps, burgers and more. During brunch, guests can order half price bloody Mary’s and can bring their own coffee.



About NYC Best Bars

NYC Best Bars keeps New York City alive with its selection of great sport bars. When looking for a fun night out on the town, being left out isn’t an option. The best places to go for cheap drink specials, food, sports and music can be found at nycbestbar.com. Along with food and drink specials, their quality sports bars feature HD TV’s to catch the best teams in Football. Three Sheets Saloon, Off the Wagon, The 13th Step, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill and The Stumble Inn all offer holiday party spaces that can accommodate groups from 20 to 200 people. They provide the best bar specials in New York City such as the Upper East Side, East Village. People can celebrate with family and friends during this special time of year.



For people looking for some of West Village’s best bars in New York City to host their holiday parties with great food, live music and fun atmospheres, visit http://www.nycbestbar.com/.