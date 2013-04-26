NYC Best Bars Announce New Drink Specials for Spring Bachelor Parties and the MLB Baseball Season

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- When it comes to throwing a bachelor party this spring, a person won’t have to go any farther than the great locations offered by NYC Best Bars. Spring time also marks the start of the baseball season and the next best place to catch the game besides being there is a sports bar in New York City. NYC Best Bars announces new drink specials for the spring to help mark the start of America’s pastime and enough space to watch the games. What will make the party even better is being able to catch the best baseball games this season in a bar surrounded by flat-screen HDTVs. NYC Best Bars is able to provide people with the beer and baseball, which is a winning combination for spring.



The first stop for any bachelor this spring should be Hair of the Dog. This party destination has been named by many visitors of New York City to be the best sports bar in the Lower East Side. No matter what team a person is rooting for, guests can catch every game on one of their 17 HDTVs or 3 projection screens. For the best drinks, visit Hair of the Dog during happy hour. From 11:30am to 8pm, guests will enjoy any drink at the bar, half price. To give Hair of the Dog another reason to visit during baseball season, guests will also enjoy $1 drafts and $8 domestic pitchers from 8 pm to 4am on Mondays.



From there, bachelors can stop at 3 Sheets Saloon for even more bachelor party and baseball action. Every Saturday night, 3 Sheets Saloon offers guests a special Power Hour from 8 to 9pm. During the power hour, guests will be treated to $1 drafts and $3 shots, which are perfect additions to a groom-to-be’s last night of freedom.



Sport fans looking to have a good time in New York City, please visit http://www.nycbestbar.com/.