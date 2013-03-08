NYC Best Bars Announce New Upper West Side Happy Hour Specials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- NYC Best Bars, keeping New York City alive with their selection of entertaining sports bars, announce new Upper West Side happy hour specials. There is no better way to spend the beginning of spring training and the return of hockey than by going to a happy hour at one of NYC’s best sports bars and staying for to watch the game. Whether sport lovers of NYC stop into Down the Hatch, The Stumble Inn, Jake’s Dilemma, or The Gin Mill, they will be greeted with cheap drink specials and multiple HDTVs showing the top sporting events of the night. No matter when a bar patron visits, they will be treated to any game of the evening. To ask about happy hour specials at any of the bar’s represented by NYC Best Bars, call 212-585-2371



Jake’s Dilemma, a popular sports bar in Manhattan, now offers cheap drink specials during their happy hour. Guests of Jake’s Dilemma can kick off their weekend right by enjoying a half-price bar from 3 pm until 8 pm. IF that isn’t enough to get the party going, the bar also offers other drink specials including $1 Drafts and $2 Well Shots on Saturday night for Power Hour from 8 pm to 9 pm. Jake’s Dilemma is also a popular destination on Sundays. Drink specials on Sunday include $3 drafts and shots. With these drink specials, Jake’s Dilemma offers the best happy hour New York City anywhere. No matter what day a patron visits, Jake’s Dilemma will give them an unforgettable experience out in the Big Apple.



About NYC Best Bars

NYC Best Bars keeps New York City alive with its selection of great sport bars. When looking for a fun night out on the town, being left out isn’t an option. The best places to go for cheap drink specials, food, sports and music can be found at nycbestbar.com. Along with food and drink specials, their quality sports bars feature HD TV’s to catch the best teams in Football. Three Sheets Saloon, Off the Wagon, The 13th Step, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill and The Stumble Inn all offer holiday party spaces that can accommodate groups from 20 to 200 people. They provide the best bar specials in New York City such as the Upper East Side, East Village. People can celebrate with family and friends during this special time of year.



For people looking to have a good time in the Upper West Side of New York City, visit http://www.nycbestbar.com/.