NYC Best Bars Announces Continuation of Food and Drink Specials for Football Season

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- NYC Best Bars is pleased to announce the continuation of great food and drink specials throughout the duration of football season. People searching for the best bar to meet up at with friends for action-packed NFL football can turn to NYC Best Bars. The company features eight great locations that serve food and drink specials on a nightly basis. Whether the game is on Sunday, a Monday or Thursday night, there will be a sports bar in New York City filled with excited sport fans cheering on their favorite teams.



At the 13th Step, the bartenders will be waiting to serve sport fans their favorite drinks. Guests can choose to sit at the 34-foot bar or join friends in one of the booths in the back of the bar to watch the big game and munch on specials like the egg & cheese sliders or a pulled-pork stuffed burger. By having the Direct TV sports package, guests will be treated to football game-watching excellence. People expecting to meet up with a large group of friends for a particular game can even reserve one of the private event spaces.



People who are not fans of football, but would like to head out for a fun night on the town can visit The Stumble Inn for a cheap happy hour in Upper East Side NYC. Every day, the bar features a half-price happy hour until close. While sport fans are enjoying the football action on TV, the other patrons can enjoy an ice cold beer and a famous stuffed-burger while socializing with their friends. Whether it is football or drink specials, NYC Best Bars offer something special that everyone can enjoy.



About the Company:

NYC Best Bars keeps New York City alive with its selection of great sports bars. When looking for a fun night out on the town, being left out isn’t an option. The best places to go for cheap drink specials, food, sports and music can be found at nycbestbar.com. Along with food and drink specials, their quality sports bars feature HD TV’s to catch the best teams in Football. Three Sheets Saloon, Off the Wagon, The 13th Step, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill and The Stumble Inn all offer holiday party spaces that can accommodate groups from 20 to 200 people. They provide the best bar specials in New York City such as the Upper East Side, East Village. People can celebrate with family and friends during this special time of year.



Sports fans looking to have a good time in New York City, please visit http://www.nycbestbar.com/.