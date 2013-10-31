NYC Best Bars Announces Continuation of Happy Hour Specials Through Fall Season

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- NYC Best Bars is pleased to announce the continuation of happy hour specials throughout the entire fall season. People searching for the best happy hour in New York City will have multiple bars to choose from including Down the Hatch, The Stumble Inn, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill, Off the Wagon, The 13th Step and Hair of the Dog. Each establishment features their own happy hour specials that will be sure to keep the excitement of the Big Apple going all night long.



One of the most popular bars to visit for happy hour when in New York City is Hair of the Dog. Since its opening last October, Hair of the Dog has welcomed guests each night for their daily drink specials. While enjoying ice cold beers and mixed drinks at the bar, guests can also cheer on their favorite teams as they enjoy NFL action on one of the HDTVs. The kitchen and bar is open every day, from 11:30-4am, so there is plenty of time to visit for hot food, cold drinks and entertainment.



As far as happy hour in Greenwich Village goes, 3 Sheets Saloon is a name that is thrown around by bar-hoppers as one of the best in the city. No matter what day of the week guests show up, there will be drink specials waiting for them at the bar. Young professionals of New York City can reserve a private happy hour at 3 Shoots Saloon. There is no better way to celebrate the end to another successful work week, than by sharing drinks with co-workers. Whether people are planning to go out for happy hour in Greenwich Village, or any other part of New York City, Nycbestbar.com is the website to visit to find out more information.



About NYC Best Bars

NYC Best Bars keeps New York City alive with its selection of great sports bars. When looking for a fun night out on the town, being left out isn’t an option. The best places to go for cheap drink specials, food, sports and music can be found at nycbestbar.com. Along with food and drink specials, their quality sports bars feature HD TV’s to catch the best teams in Football. Three Sheets Saloon, Off the Wagon, The 13th Step, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill and The Stumble Inn all offer holiday party spaces that can accommodate groups from 20 to 200 people. They provide the best bar specials in New York City such as the Upper East Side, East Village. People can celebrate with family and friends during this special time of year.



Sports fans looking to have a good time in New York City, please visit http://www.nycbestbar.com/.