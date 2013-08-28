NYC Best Bars Announces Happy Hour Specials for Football Season

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- With football season right around the corner, NYC Best Bars will be offering new happy hour specials in all of their party venues throughout New York City. For football fans searching for a happy hour in Upper East Side of NYC, fans can enjoy the game and great specials at The Stumble Inn. Equipped with an extensive beer menu featuring 14 draft beers and 15 bottled beers, football fans will have no problem partying the night away as their favorite team battles for another victory. Guests can get ready for Monday Night Football by enjoying a half-priced bar from 11:30-7pm. Every Monday, the bar will also be serving $1 domestic drafts, $10 domestic pitchers and $4 Stella and Sam Light bottles to enjoy while watching the prime time game.



Individuals interested in enjoying a few drinks while watching NFL football action can turn to Off the Wagon for its affordable happy hour in Manhattan. Every Monday-Friday, the bar serves a happy hour featuring half-price drinks from 2-8pm. Guests will never miss a single moment of action while ordering a drink, because the bar offers some of the best service in all of Manhattan. Sunday offers many drink specials to keep everyone partying during the afternoon games and into the Sunday night game. Football fans will be treated to domestic pitchers starting at $5. Prices will increase 50 cents every hour after the first, until 8pm. After the “beat-the-clock” drink specials, the bar will be offering $3 mixed drinks, shots, drafts and bottles for the rest of Sunday night.



Residents of New York City having trouble finding the perfect party destination can turn to NYC Best Bars. People can contact the company today and find the destination that will meet their specific partying needs. NYC Best Bars makes finding the perfect bar convenient by offering an online party express form. People can leave information regarding the type of party they are looking for, along with the number of people, name, phone number and date of the event. A representative from NYC Best Bars will respond shortly with the perfect destination. If people have specifications, they can feel free to leave them in the comments section. The staff at NYC Best Bars will work hard to make the special accommodations.



About NYC Best Bars

NYC Best Bars keeps New York City alive with its selection of great sports bars. When looking for a fun night out on the town, being left out isn’t an option. The best places to go for cheap drink specials, food, sports and music can be found at nycbestbar.com. Along with food and drink specials, their quality sports bars feature HD TV’s to catch the best teams in Football. Three Sheets Saloon, Off the Wagon, The 13th Step, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill and The Stumble Inn all offer holiday party spaces that can accommodate groups from 20 to 200 people. They provide the best bar specials in New York City such as the Upper East Side, East Village. People can celebrate with family and friends during this special time of year.



Sports fans looking to have a good time in New York City, please visit http://www.nycbestbar.com/.