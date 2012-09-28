NYC Best Bars Announces New Drink Specials for NFL Football Season

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- NYC Best Bars announces new drink specials for the upcoming NFL football season. Nycbestbar.com now provides visitors a one stop shop for finding the best bars New York has to offer. There is no better site to look at for cheap drink specials for the upcoming NFL season. NYC Best Bars keeps New York City alive with its selection of great sport bars. The best places to go for cheap drink specials, food, sports, and music can be found at nycbestbar.com, because being left out of the fun isn’t an option.



Down the Hatch is known as one of the most popular sports bars in Greenwich Village. Football fans can catch all of the action on their 9 HDTVs, with DIRECTV NFL Sunday NFL Sunday Ticket sports package. Drink specials include $2 domestic pints, $3 import pints, $9 domestic pitchers and $2 cans. Football Sunday in New York will never be more enjoyable.



For sports fans looking for another great place in the city, Jake’s Dilemma is a rocking place where young people can socialize and have a good time. The Upper West Side sports bar has the best food in NYC, with its award-winning Atomic wings. Their Sunday drink specials include $3 drafts and shots. Jakes Dilemma has an extensive drink menu, featuring 14 beers on tap.



For people looking for some of the best bar specials in New York City, with great food, live music and fun atmospheres, visit http://www.nycbestbar.com.