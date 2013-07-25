NYC Best Bars Announces New Happy Hour Specials in Popular Greenwich Village Bar

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- People looking for a fun happy hour in Greenwich Village this summer will not be disappointed with what they find. NYC Best Bars is pleased to announce new happy hour drink specials are now available at one of the most popular bars in Greenwich Village, Down the Hatch. Some of the words that have been used to describe Down the Hatch in the past include hip, young, and rocking. This ultimate college bar is the place to go to for happy hour this summer. Every Monday through Friday, visitors of Down the Hatch can expect ice cold beers to be flowing from noon-8pm. This will give young professionals of NYC the chance to stop in during lunch break or after work. The bar will be serving half-price beers that will keep people having fun all day long.



NYC Best Bars presents many popular bars all around New York City that offers drink specials throughout the week. The 13th Step, one of the most popular bars in East Village, offers a half-price happy hour every Monday through Friday. Not only will guests enjoy happy hour specials from 11:30am-8pm, but they can also feed their appetite by selecting delicious menu items such as the bacon, egg & cheese sliders, or a pulled-pork stuffed burger.



No matter which part of the city people will be visiting this summer, NYC Best Bars will have a cold drink waiting for them. All bars associated with NYC Best Bars, including Down the Hatch, The Stumble Inn, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill, Off the Wagon, The 13th Step, 3 Sheets Saloon, and Hair of the Dog, offer affordable drink specials, a fun atmosphere, and a friendly staff that are waiting to make their night exciting.



About NYC Best Bars

NYC Best Bars keeps New York City alive with its selection of great sport bars. When looking for a fun night out on the town, being left out isn’t an option. The best places to go for cheap drink specials, food, sports and music can be found at nycbestbar.com. Along with food and drink specials, their quality sports bars feature HD TV’s to catch the best teams in Football. Three Sheets Saloon, Off the Wagon, The 13th Step, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill and The Stumble Inn all offer holiday party spaces that can accommodate groups from 20 to 200 people. They provide the best bar specials in New York City such as the Upper East Side, East Village. People can celebrate with family and friends during this special time of year.



