NYC Best Bars Announces Special Gear for Holiday Season on Online Store

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- With the holiday season approaching quickly, many individuals are still at a loss on what to purchase for friends and family. In the season of giving, there’s nothing better than sporting gear and apparel from a favorite bar or establishment. This holiday season, NYC Best Bars is pleased to announce they are now offering a variety of apparel, as well as playing cards and gift cards on their online store to valued customers.



Whether a fan of The Stumble Inn, Jake’s Dilemma, or The Hair of the Dog, there is gear that will reflect one’s personality and interests for any bar they fancy. When visiting the online store, customers can choose whether they would prefer a t-shirt, hooded sweatshirt, mesh hat, or tank tops for women. The prices are extremely affordable and will serve as a thoughtful gift to commemorate the special times shared at a specific NYC Best Bars location. Most t-shirts cost just $15, while the hooded sweatshirt is a mere $45. There are sizes from extra small to XXL so customers can be sure the shirt will fit comfortably on any individual.



For an extra special gift that will provide for a night filled with fun and lasting memories, think about an NYC Best Bars gift card—valid at any or all eight locations—available for up to $200. This way, the recipient of the gift this holiday season can plan an unforgettable night of bar hopping in the city that never sleeps.



Show support and allegiances to the ultimate New York City bars this holiday season with gear from NYC Best Bars’ online store. For more information about the products, or to inquire on upcoming events at a specific location, please visit the website today.



About NYC Best Bars

NYC Best Bars keeps New York City alive with its selection of great sports bars. When looking for a fun night out on the town, being left out isn’t an option. The best places to go for cheap drink specials, food, sports and music can be found at nycbestbar.com. Along with food and drink specials, their quality sports bars feature HD TV’s to catch the best teams in Football. Three Sheets Saloon, Off the Wagon, The 13th Step, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill and The Stumble Inn all offer holiday party spaces that can accommodate groups from 20 to 200 people. They provide the best bar specials in New York City such as the Upper East Side, East Village. People can celebrate with family and friends during this special time of year.



Sports fans looking to have a good time in New York City, please visit http://www.nycbestbar.com/.