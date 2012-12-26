New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- NYC Best Bars is now taking reservations for New Year’s Eve parties at all of their top locations in the city. Tickets are still available for guests to celebrate their final moments of 2012 at top bars such as Hair of the Dog, Off the Wagon and Three Sheets Saloon. As a party planning service, NYC Best Bars has multiple discount and group packages still available for New Year’s Eve. For more details on how to reserve a New Year’s Eve party with NYC Best Bars, call 212-585-2371.



As a popular sports bar in New York City, Hair of the Dog is celebrating the beginning of a new year in style. The bar will be ringing in the New Year by serving a top shelf open bar, from 9 pm until 2 am. Guests will also be treated to Hors d’oeuvres and party favors. Spinning the top music of 2012, a live DJ will be on hand to keep the party moving throughout the night. As the ball drops and the clock strikes zero, guests will share a Champagne toast together at midnight. Doors to Hair of the Dog will be open at 8 pm. Guests must be 21 to enter the bar.



About NYC Best Bars

NYC Best Bars keeps New York City alive with its selection of great sport bars. The best places to go for cheap drink specials, food, sports, and music can be found at nycbestbar.com, because being left out of the fun isn’t an option. Hair of the Dog features daily food and drink specials, along with HD TV’s to catch the best teams in Football. Three Sheets Saloon, Off the Wagon, The 13th Step, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill and The Stumble Inn all offer holiday party spaces that can accommodate groups from 20 to 200 people. They provide the best bar specials in New York City such as the Upper East Side, East Village. People can celebrate with family and friends during this special time of year.



For people looking for some of West Village’s best bars in New York City to host their holiday parties with great food, live music and fun atmospheres, visit http://www.nycbestbar.com/.